Giyani Announces Appointment of Vice President, Environmental Social and Governance

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) consultant, Marion Thomas as Vice President, (“VP”) ESG, effective today.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

This appointment strengthens Giyani’s commitment to our ESG strategy and will help accelerate our ESG programs and solutions. Marion brings a depth of African experience in working as a sustainability specialist for leading global environmental consulting firms, representing clients on environmental permitting and compliance audits, along with rehabilitation and specialist studies. Marion will be instrumental in the completion of the Company’s K.Hill Project environmental and social impact assessment (“ESIA”). We are very excited by this addition to our team and look forward to her contribution to the development of Giyani and our stakeholder engagement activities.”

VP, ESG Appointment

Marion has over 30 years’ of environmental and social experience across large-scale, natural resources, agriculture, and industrial sector projects. She has completed numerous ESIAs in compliance with international standards (World Bank, International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and Equator Principles), environmental and social reviews, audits, environmental and social management plans, waste and tailings management plans, site decommissioning and closure plans, and stakeholder engagement. Mrs. Thomas has worked across Africa, Asia and Europe, including projects in Botswana.

She is also a qualified engineering geologist by training, with an MSc in Engineering Geology from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, an MSc in Geology from the University of the Free State, South Africa and a BSc (Hons) in Geology Queen Mary College, University of London. Mrs. Thomas is a Chartered Environmentalist (CEnv), a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (FIMMM), a Registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pri.Sci.Nat.), and a member of the Institute of Waste Management of South Africa (IWMSA).

