BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that the 10th episode of its monthly podcast, “This is our Mission,” will be positioned as a fireside chat featuring top BrainChip executives. The podcast will be published on September 7 at 4 p.m. PDT and shared across the company’s podcast platforms and the BrainChip website.

This informal, “fireside chat”-style discussion features BrainChip founder and CEO Peter van der Made, co-founder and Chief Development Officer Anil Mankar, Chief Financial Officer Ken Scarince and Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson talking about where the company as a whole currently stands, the progress of the Akida chip, and future prospects of both the technology and the difference it will make in revolutionizing artificial intelligence at the Edge.

“What an exciting opportunity for those interested in the impact neural networking processors will have across industries and as part of people’s daily lives to be able to be in the room, as it were, with these pioneers of the Akida event-based processor,” said podcast host and moderator Telson. “We have had a tremendous response to our monthly podcast series. Though we get a chance on a daily basis to interact with one another, we are all eager to share those interactions with our audience as we talk about where we started, where we are today and how bright of a future we are poised to have.”

BrainChip’s Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

The BrainChip Podcast is a monthly event intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press and investors. Past podcast episodes are available to listen to at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

