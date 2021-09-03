AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit Satellite Networks

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) ("AdvanceTC" or "the Company") the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices is …

Satellite communications are based on a network of satellites that are either fixed above the equator (geostationary satellites) or in Low Earth Orbit (about 500-1000 km above the ground). The X7U can connect to the Iridium network of 66 Low Earth Orbit satellites which provide 100% earth coverage.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) ("AdvanceTC" or "the Company") the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices is pleased to announce the final stage to launching its X7U product, the one of the kind world's first global satellite android phone.

Most of the attention has focused on those stories related to the rocket launches getting satellites into space but all these satellites will need devices with satellite transceivers on Earth to send and receive data and make use of this new bandwidth. AdvanceTC has a smartphone with satellite capability that has such receiver built into it. The Company envisions a market where its smartphone is used by people that need to have access to multiple modes of communication from one device, not only satellite internet.

The Company's device can compete with bigger consumer brands because it has been designing its devices to address specific user interface requirements and links in the value chain. This assures the company remains valuable even after larger brand names enter the market. The Company growth is focused on marketing phones and to offer services to enable clients' communications. There are approximately 1.5 million satellite phone users in the USA alone and those people use outdated phones to make satellite voice calls or to send text over satellite. AdvanceTC anticipates introducing auxiliary tools to provide communication enabling services that are important to the space consumer communications market including multi-mode communication channels integrated into the device, Software as a Service (SaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS) and carrier services.

The Android based X7U family of devices provide consumers and professional users with:

Rugged devices with IP6 waterproofing and MIL STD 810G shock and environmental protection.

Universal Push-To-Talk via LTE, Wi-Fi, and Digital Mobile Radio modules

Flexible Digital Mobile Radio modules with PMR (Public band), VHF and UHF mobile radio options.

Satellite modem with messaging and emergency services with coverage over 100% of the earth surface.

Options for other radio modules integration for special projects.

Main specifications are as follows: