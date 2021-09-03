checkAd

Logiq Announces Issuance of Common Stock

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (theCompanyorLogiq), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has announced that it has granted and issued a total of 1,242,187 common stock under its equity incentive plan to certain employees and consultants of the Company (the “Stock Awards”). All of the above mentioned Stock Awards were issued at a deemed price of C$5.20 per share pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-8 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. 32,000 of the Stock Awards were issued to Brent Suen, the President of the Company, and 100,000 of the Stock Awards were issued to Haig Newton, the President of the Company’s DataLogiq division. The Stock Awards will not be released to the recipients until the Company has obtained shareholder approval for its equity incentive plan (as required by the policies of the NEO Exchange) which is expected to occur later this year.

The aforementioned grant of the Stock Awards to insiders constitutes a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, in respect of such insider participation.

The Company also announced that it has issued a total of 485,390 common stock to certain current and former service providers of the Company relating to amounts owed for services rendered (the “Compensation Shares”). All of the above mentioned Compensation Shares were issued at a price of C$5.20 per share and are restricted stock under Rule 144 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and subject to a restricted holding period of at least six months. 300,000 of the Compensation Shares were issued to 2143723 Alberta, Ltd. in connection with a consulting agreement for certain financial and business advisory services and 130,000 of the Compensation Shares were issued to Daniel Urbino, the Company’s former Chief Operating Officer, for services rendered prior to his departure from the Company.

