Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at August 31, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of August 31, 2021.



As of August 31, 2021, the Fund’s net assets were $414 million and its net asset value per share was $8.77. As of August 31, 2021, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 505% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 369%.