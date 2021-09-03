checkAd

Joy Spreader's Direct-to-customer and Cost-per-sale Models Pave the Way of Its International Business Exploration

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 04:53  |  23   |   |   

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Spreader Group Inc. (HKG:6988, "the Group", "Joy Spreader"), proves its direct-to-customer (DTC) and cost-per sale models (CPS) with outstanding financial performance in H1 2021. The Group achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million), an increase of 62.37 per cent from the same period of the prior year. The e-commerce products marketing business, the major growth driver during the reporting period, posted a rise of 285.24 per cent in revenue, surging to HK$129 million (approx. US$16.5 million). The GMV of e-commerce products rose to HK$647 million (approx. US$82.8 million), up 264.08 per cent.

Today, "e-commerce" is no longer a new word. Models such as live streaming e-commerce and short-form video (SFV)-based e-commerce have become widely popular among consumers, and have become one of the key ways that products and services are purchased. Interest-based recommendation engines based on data and algorithms are also widely used in China. E-commerce platforms with global reach, with the immensely popular TikTok serving as an example, are in the initial stages of monetization and on the verge of offering huge growth potential thanks to changing customer behavior. TikTok has accumulated a huge number of users and a massive amount of online content.

As the e-commerce sector continues to mature and Joy Spreader's short-form video (SFV)-based e-commerce marketing business continues to grow, foreign markets have become the next target. The Group has started to build an overseas e-commerce business system based on its DTC and CPS models in response to the characteristics of mobile new media operators and the market environment outside of China.

On the one hand, the Group has built a new technology model and service system to expand its interest-based e-commerce marketing business to overseas platforms with a large number of active users, starting with TikTok. On the other, Joy Spreader plans to build a business closed-loop for different regional markets by improving the logistics around the supply of goods, as well as the quality of the new media content, the traffic, the data analysis and the matchmaking technology, with the goal of applying the "consumption matchmaking" marketing model. Based on data algorithms and interest-based recommendations, the model which has already been proved in China will adopt and adapt to its international markets. The DTC and CPS components of the performance-based marketing models advocated by Joy Spreader are expected to work just as well in overseas markets and meet the expectations of these new audiences.

In order to accelerate the growth of the e-commerce marketing business beyond the borders of its home market, Joy Spreader is actively building its competitive edge in big data around algorithm modeling. In the first half of 2021, the Group invested nearly HK$30 million (approx. US$3.8 million) in R&D, a significant increase of 712.5% in spend when compared with the first half of 2020. The Group has built 169 data models based on different product categories. A continued increase in the amount of accumulated data in tandem with enhanced algorithm capabilities have laid a solid foundation for the company to improve the performance of its marketing business, to further expand its customer base as well as the number and variety of new media-based locations for product placement.

Joy Spreader has established Hainan Joy Spreader Interactive International Technology Co., Ltd, an e-commerce marketing platform for markets outside of China and a key business line of the Group. To this end, the Group plans to launch the e-commerce marketing service first in Southeast Asia, followed by the anticipated exploration of the service into other countries and regions worldwide.

For more information about Joy Spreader Group Inc., please visit here.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Joy Spreader's Direct-to-customer and Cost-per-sale Models Pave the Way of Its International Business Exploration BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Joy Spreader Group Inc. (HKG:6988, "the Group", "Joy Spreader"), proves its direct-to-customer (DTC) and cost-per sale models (CPS) with outstanding financial performance in H1 2021. The Group achieved revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IDTechEx Dissects the Market for Solid-state Batteries in New Report
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
NDB initiates membership expansion, extends global outreach
Sporting Legends Shine on a Magical Evening at the Menarini Fair Play Awards
'Edifice of Magnificence': Dominica Completes Construction of Citizenship by Investment Funded Hospital
Sustainable Water-based Coatings to Support Growth of Coating Resins Market, Says TMR
Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size to Reach USD 10030 Million by 2027 at CAGR ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
QuEST Global appoints Yumi Clevenger-Lee as Global Chief Marketing Officer
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...