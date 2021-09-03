checkAd

Vitality Biopharma Announces Effective S-1 Registration Statement and DTC Eligibility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 05:45  |  30   |   |   

CLEVELAND, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Mkts: VBIO) (“Vitality” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven drug development company dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic powers of cannabinoids, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission has declared the Company’s Form S-1 registration statement effective. The registration statement was filed pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated as of August 19, 2021, entered into by the Company with Triton Funds LP (“Triton”) and its affiliate, Triton Funds LLC. The registration statement registers for resale the securities to be issued to Triton under an equity line financing of up to $5,000,000. Only Triton may use the related prospectus to resell the shares registered under the registration statement.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the equity line financing to advance the Company’s leading prodrug candidate, VBX-100, through its pre-clinical studies and for general corporate purposes. VBX-100, a glycosylated cannabinoid developed using our proprietary enzymatic bioprocessing technologies, was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of pediatric ulcerative colitis.

The Company also announced that, effective July 1, 2021, the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) deemed the Company’s common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities. Common stock that is eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC Eligible”. A “DTC eligible security” is one that is freely tradable, qualified to be held by banks and brokerage firms at DTC and traded and serviced through DTC’s electronic book-entry system. The eligibility process enhances capital market efficiencies and reduces costs by enabling eligible securities to be deposited, distributed and, for market transactions, to be settled through DTC’s automated processes.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vitality Biopharma Announces Effective S-1 Registration Statement and DTC Eligibility CLEVELAND, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Mkts: VBIO) (“Vitality” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven drug development company dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic powers of cannabinoids, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman Reports, NexOptic Develops Neural Embed Technology: Part of an Expanded ALIIS Program
Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers
Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Partial redemption of Nordic senior bonds and updated ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details August 26 – September 1, 2021
Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent Announce Partnership to Create Foundry Silicon Photonics ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...