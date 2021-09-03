Velodyne Showcases Advanced Lidar and Software Solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems and Mobile Applications at IAA Mobility

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) will demonstrate its innovative lidar technologies at IAA Mobility (Hall B3, Booth A75) from Sept. 7 to 12 in Munich. Velodyne will display its technology leadership and product breadth in lidar sensors and software. Velodyne’s solutions power autonomous applications that advance safe, sustainable and accessible mobility, infrastructure and security.

Velodyne Lidar will display its technology leadership and product breadth in lidar sensors and software at IAA Mobility. Among the Velodyne products showcased are Velarray H800, a solid-state lidar sensor architected for automotive grade performance; Velarray M1600, an innovative solid-state lidar sensor designed to serve mobile robotic applications and Velabit, Velodyne’s smallest sensor, which brings new levels of versatility and affordability to 3D lidar perception. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Velodyne is hosting a press event at its IAA Mobility booth on Sept. 6 at 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. Velodyne executives will highlight how Velodyne´s solutions deliver the performance, range and reliability to power customers’ next-generation infrastructure and mobile applications. They will also discuss Velodyne’s portfolio of compact, solid-state sensors, which are embeddable for sleek, stylish integration into vehicles and robotics applications.

“At IAA Mobility, we will show how Velodyne’s sensors and software meet a wide range of customer needs to power safe mobility and smart city infrastructure globally,” said Erich Smidt, Vice President of Europe, Velodyne Lidar. “We will also have partners in our stand that are at the forefront in bringing to market the future of autonomous solutions. NI and Seoul Robotics are both recognized leaders in delivering high-quality solutions with the goal of improving people’s lives and increasing safety in our communities.”

Partners Showcase Lidar-Based Solutions

NI, developer of automated test and automated measurement systems, will co-exhibit at the Velodyne booth. NI will show simulations optimized for Velodyne’s lidar sensors that can be used in developing and testing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) capabilities. NI simulation solutions make it easier to integrate Velodyne’s sensors into vehicle solutions, providing faster time to market and improving vehicle safety. NI will demonstrate how its monoDrive AV simulation software is using Velodyne’s lidar technology to create digital twins and is providing validated physics-based sensor models for Velodyne lidar sensors.