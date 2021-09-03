checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2021 / 07:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Maximilian Rienecker
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 Co-CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name4 Adler Group S.A.
b) LEI5 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
