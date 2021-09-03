DGAP-News Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUER
|
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
/
ANNEX B
|1.
|
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|2.
|Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
|N/A
|3.
|Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
|217,292,912
|4.
|Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
|217,292,912
|5.
|Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
|6.
|Origin of the changeiii
|Capital increase
|7.
|Date when the change occurred
|2/09/2021
|8.
|In the previous notification (optional)
|- the total number of shares was of
|217.236.869
|
the total number of voting rights was of
|
