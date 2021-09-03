checkAd

DGAP-News Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUER

DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUER

03.09.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNEX B

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
  Global Fashion Group S.A.
2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
  N/A
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
  217,292,912
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
  217,292,912
5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
   
6. Origin of the changeiii
  Capital increase
   
7. Date when the change occurred 2/09/2021
8. In the previous notification (optional)
  - the total number of shares was of 217.236.869
  the total number of voting rights was of
DGAP-News Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUER DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY …

