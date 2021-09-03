CARMAT Appoints Ivo Simundic as Sales Manager for the DACH Region to Support the Deployment of the Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Graduated from University of Applied Sciences in Ulm in Mechanical Engineering and holding an MBA in Corporate Management, Ivo Simundic is a seasoned sales director with over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry.

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces the appointment of Ivo Simundic as Sales director for the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

Ivo started his career within the healthcare sector in 1999 at Medtronic as a Sales Engineer in Cardiac Rhythm Management for South-West Germany, before moving to the position of Area Sales manager for Automated External Defibrillators for the entire German market in 2007. From 2007 to 2011, he held several management positions at Philips Respironics (Sales Director Respiratory Drug Delivery for Central and Eastern Europe and Russia) and Emcools Emergency Medical Cooling Systems (Director sales EMEA).

In 2011, Ivo Simundic joined Xenios AG where he co-invented, co-developed and obtained the CE marking for the i-cor project - the first synchronized pulsatile cardiac assist for interventional cardiology to treat cardiogenic shock and to protect cath-lab interventions. Following the acquisition of Xenios AG by Fresenius Medical Care in 2016, he became the Company’s Head of Heart Therapies (Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery). Prior to joining CARMAT, he held the position of Head of i-cor Therapies at Xenios AG / Fresenius Medical Care.

Ivo Simundic, Sales director for DACH region at CARMAT, stated: “I am delighted to join the CARMAT team at this crucial stage of its development and to contribute to the acceleration of the company's growth in the DACH markets which I know very well as I was responsible for the commercialization of many highly invasive and complex therapeutic and rescue systems. I have always worked with innovative devices, and I am honored to be able to contribute to bringing a system as innovative as Aeson to patients in hospitals in Germany but also in Austria and Switzerland.”