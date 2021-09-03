argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





September 3, 2021



Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming conferences:

KBC Life Sciences & Biotech Virtual Conference. Management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

BofA Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. BST.

SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event. Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors.