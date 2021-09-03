Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DoD operations, the option terms have been amended such that the minimum number of doses for the first option year is now 200,000 with an approximate value of $28.8 million. This brings the total minimum value of the contract to approximately $118 million, assuming the exercise of the second year option which remains unchanged, compared to a minimum value of $135 million in the initial contract.

Saint Herblain ( France), September 3 , 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA) a specialty vaccine company, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has exercised the first option of the contract signed in September 2020 1 to purchase further supply of its Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine IXIARO.

In order to support its customer through this pandemic period, Valneva will also provide additional inventory to DoD after September 2023 to mitigate the potential impact of unused stock that may expire. This replacement inventory will be provided free of charge and will be recognized as deferred revenue of up to $9 million beginning in fiscal year 2021.

Franck Grimaud, President and Chief Business Officer of Valneva, commented “We thank the DoD for their renewed confidence. It is important that we continue to support our customers, both large and small, to help them navigate through the uncertainty caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their operations”.

Shipments associated with the option will commence immediately.

About IXIARO/JESPECT

Valneva’s Japanese encephalitis vaccine is indicated for active immunization for the prevention of the disease for people who travel to, or live in, endemic areas. It has received marketing approval in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Israel under the trade name IXIARO and in Australia and New Zealand where it is marketed as JESPECT. It is the only vaccine available to the U.S. military for Japanese Encephalitis. IXIARO is approved for use in individuals two months of age and older in the U.S. and EU member states, Canada, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Israel. In all other licensed territories, IXIARO/JESPECT is indicated for use in persons aged 18 years or more.