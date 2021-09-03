checkAd

Valneva U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 07:00  |  71   |   |   

Saint Herblain (France), September 3, 2021Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA) a specialty vaccine company, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has exercised the first option of the contract signed in September 20201 to purchase further supply of its Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine IXIARO.

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DoD operations, the option terms have been amended such that the minimum number of doses for the first option year is now 200,000 with an approximate value of $28.8 million. This brings the total minimum value of the contract to approximately $118 million, assuming the exercise of the second year option which remains unchanged, compared to a minimum value of $135 million in the initial contract.

In order to support its customer through this pandemic period, Valneva will also provide additional inventory to DoD after September 2023 to mitigate the potential impact of unused stock that may expire. This replacement inventory will be provided free of charge and will be recognized as deferred revenue of up to $9 million beginning in fiscal year 2021.

Franck Grimaud, President and Chief Business Officer of Valneva, commented “We thank the DoD for their renewed confidence. It is important that we continue to support our customers, both large and small, to help them navigate through the uncertainty caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their operations”.

Shipments associated with the option will commence immediately.

About IXIARO/JESPECT

Valneva’s Japanese encephalitis vaccine is indicated for active immunization for the prevention of the disease for people who travel to, or live in, endemic areas. It has received marketing approval in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Israel under the trade name IXIARO and in Australia and New Zealand where it is marketed as JESPECT. It is the only vaccine available to the U.S. military for Japanese Encephalitis. IXIARO is approved for use in individuals two months of age and older in the U.S. and EU member states, Canada, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Israel. In all other licensed territories, IXIARO/JESPECT is indicated for use in persons aged 18 years or more.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valneva U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract Saint Herblain (France), September 3, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA) a specialty vaccine company, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has exercised the first option of the contract signed in September …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee
Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Partial redemption of Nordic senior bonds and updated ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details August 26 – September 1, 2021
Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers
Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent Announce Partnership to Create Foundry Silicon Photonics ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman Reports, NexOptic Develops Neural Embed Technology: Part of an Expanded ALIIS Program
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...