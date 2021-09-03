MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Half-year closing

checkAd

First half of 2021 marked by lockdown and embarking on a new future


  • Minimal business activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and preparations for events in the coming six months have led to a decline in operating income to CHF 60.4 million and loss of CHF -29.4 million in the first half of 2021.
  • Despite the still tense situation, there is a spirit of optimism. The work to gradually ramp up business activities and the initiated implementation of the strategy approved by the Board of Directors are being intensively pursued.

  • The strategic framework comprises numerous initiatives in all business areas. With the realisation of a clearly defined implementation plan, the MCH Group will grow again and increase its profitability.


At the MCH Group, the first half of 2021 was marked by lockdown and embarking on a new future. As in the ten months previously, business activity was largely at a standstill due to the measures for fighting the pandemic. The MCH Group is, however, looking optimistically to the second half of 2021, when it will be possible to stage large-scale events again and gradually ramp up its business activity. Over the past few months, the group has laid robust foundations for a successful turnaround and a prosperous future.

Monthly losses significantly reduced

The operating income generated in the first half of 2021 amounts to CHF 60.4 million (same period in the previous year CHF 132.7 million). The loss for the half-year 2021 is CHF -29.4 million (CHF -24.4 million), EBITDA is CHF -17.4 million (CHF -10.9 million). When drawing comparisons with the same period of the previous year, it should be noted that substantial income was still generated in the first “pre-Covid months” of 2020. In the first half of 2021, the average monthly consolidated loss was considerably reduced relative to the financial year 2020 and its second semester. This was achieved primarily through the careful evaluation and planning of human and financial resources deployment. Wherever possible and meaningful, short-time working and, in the USA, furlough were continued.

In line with the loss for the half-year, cash and cash equivalents in the first half of 2021 fell from CHF 130.1 million to CHF 99.7 million. Shareholders’ equity has fallen to CHF 36.8 million, and the equity ratio is now 9.9%.

Key projects taken forward and implemented

Despite the lockdown, key projects were implemented and taken forward in the first half of 2021. Art Basel in Hong Kong – the only event that the MCH Group was able to hold in the first half of 2021 – had to take place physically on a reduced scale , but also included expanded digital formats. In the Watch/Jewellery/Gemstones sector, a new concept for BASELWORLD was developed and launched. With the acquisition of Digital Festival AG, new and attractive events have been added to the portfolio. In the Experience Marketing division, numerous hybrid and digital projects have been realised worldwide.

