Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to partly refinance the acquisition of Paramit Corporation

Männedorf, Switzerland, 3 September 2021 – Tecan Group Ltd. (“Tecan Group” or “Tecan”, SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) has successfully placed 650,000 new registered shares (the "New Shares") with a par value of CHF 0.10 each in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Share Placement"). The issue price was set at CHF 550 per share (the "Issue Price"), resulting in gross proceeds of CHF 357.5 million. The net proceeds from the Share Placement will be used to partly refinance the acquisition of Paramit Corporation (the “Acquisition”).

The New Shares, corresponding to approx. 5.4% of Tecan's currently issued, registered share capital, will be issued from Tecan's existing authorised share capital. The Share Placement excluded subscription rights for existing shareholders. The New Shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on 7 September 2021. Payment and settlement is expected to take place on 7 September 2021. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares.

In connection with the Share Placement Tecan agreed to a 180-day lock-up period after the listing of the New Shares, subject to certain customary exceptions.

