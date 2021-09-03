checkAd

Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to partly refinance the acquisition of Paramit Corporation

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Männedorf, Switzerland, 3 September 2021 – Tecan Group Ltd. (“Tecan Group” or “Tecan”, SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) has successfully placed 650,000 new registered shares (the "New Shares") with a par value of CHF 0.10 each in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Share Placement"). The issue price was set at CHF 550 per share (the "Issue Price"), resulting in gross proceeds of CHF 357.5 million. The net proceeds from the Share Placement will be used to partly refinance the acquisition of Paramit Corporation (the “Acquisition”).

The New Shares, corresponding to approx. 5.4% of Tecan's currently issued, registered share capital, will be issued from Tecan's existing authorised share capital. The Share Placement excluded subscription rights for existing shareholders. The New Shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on 7 September 2021. Payment and settlement is expected to take place on 7 September 2021. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares.

In connection with the Share Placement Tecan agreed to a 180-day lock-up period after the listing of the New Shares, subject to certain customary exceptions.

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2020, Tecan generated sales of CHF 731 million (USD 778 million; EUR 683 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

