DIC Asset Reports Further New Lettings: 6,200 sqm of Office and Logistics Space Let at 'Stadttor' in Heidelberg and at 'Red Square' near Frankfurt/Main

DIC Asset Reports Further New Lettings: 6,200 sqm of Office and Logistics Space Let at "Stadttor" in Heidelberg and at "Red Square" near Frankfurt/Main

Full occupancy achieved for "Red Square" property near Frankfurt Airport: new lease of over five years signed for around 1,500 sqm with one of the biggest international logistics service providers

Lease renewal and expansion at "Stadttor" in Heidelberg: a total floor area of 4,700 sqm let to one of the world's leading logistics service providers for another nine years

Frankfurt am Main, 3 September 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, announced the successful conclusion of two new leases agreements for a combined floor area of 6,200 sqm today. The let units are located in logistics and office properties that are part of the portfolio.

"We significantly expanded our portfolio and our competencies in the logistics sector, and are therefore in a position to offer convincing facilities, ideas and solutions to this fast-growing industry. We are also aware that the entire market is gathering momentum. With our portfolio in logistics, office and retail units, and with our local teams on the ground, we are superbly positioned to create sustainable value-added for our tenants, clients and shareholders," commented Sonja Wärntges, the CEO of DIC Asset AG.

For its proprietary portfolio (Commercial Portfolio), DIC successfully negotiated a new lease involving a logistics unit at the Red Square property in Neu-Isenburg close to Frankfurt Airport. The lease was signed with an internationally active logistics service provider for a five-year term. The property has a total floor area of around 11,400 sqm. With this lease in place, the occupancy rate rose from 85% to 100%.