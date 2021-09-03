DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ESGTI AG: publishes prospectus for planned listing on BX Swiss on 01 October 2021



03.09.2021 / 07:53

Hünenberg, 03 September 2021 - The Board of Directors of ESGTI AG (ticker: 02TP), the investment company focussing on investments in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy with respective excellence in ESG, announced today the company's plan for the upcoming listing of ESGTI AG on the BX Swiss. The first trading day in Bern is scheduled for 01 October 2021.



"As ESGTI is operating as an ESG investment company out of Switzerland, the upcoming listing in Bern represents a major milestone for our team. We are very pleased about our return to our home country as Switzerland fully represents ESGTI's heritage and standards" comments Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of ESGTI. "Moreover, the partnership with BX Swiss marks a strategic move for ESGTI to support our initiated growth path which we expect to benefit from the dedicated focus of BX Swiss on Small & Midcap and Impact-driven companies."



ESGTI's last trading day on the Berlin Stock Exchange is scheduled for 30 September 2021. The closing price of that day, converted into Swiss Francs, will represent the opening price on the first trading day in Bern on 01 October 2021.



The corresponding Listing Prospectus for ESGTI's listing on BX Swiss is available in the company's download centre, providing a detailed overview of ESGTI's positioning, portfolio and current valuation.





About ESGTI AG

ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy.

For more information, visit the company's website www.esgti.com.



