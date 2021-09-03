checkAd

DGAP-News ESGTI AG: publishes prospectus for planned listing on BX Swiss on 01 October 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.09.2021, 07:53  |  93   |   |   

DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ESGTI AG: publishes prospectus for planned listing on BX Swiss on 01 October 2021

03.09.2021 / 07:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hünenberg, 03 September 2021 - The Board of Directors of ESGTI AG (ticker: 02TP), the investment company focussing on investments in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy with respective excellence in ESG, announced today the company's plan for the upcoming listing of ESGTI AG on the BX Swiss. The first trading day in Bern is scheduled for 01 October 2021.

"As ESGTI is operating as an ESG investment company out of Switzerland, the upcoming listing in Bern represents a major milestone for our team. We are very pleased about our return to our home country as Switzerland fully represents ESGTI's heritage and standards" comments Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of ESGTI. "Moreover, the partnership with BX Swiss marks a strategic move for ESGTI to support our initiated growth path which we expect to benefit from the dedicated focus of BX Swiss on Small & Midcap and Impact-driven companies."

ESGTI's last trading day on the Berlin Stock Exchange is scheduled for 30 September 2021. The closing price of that day, converted into Swiss Francs, will represent the opening price on the first trading day in Bern on 01 October 2021.

The corresponding Listing Prospectus for ESGTI's listing on BX Swiss is available in the company's download centre, providing a detailed overview of ESGTI's positioning, portfolio and current valuation.


About ESGTI AG
ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy.
For more information, visit the company's website www.esgti.com.

Contact details
Investors@esgti.com

03.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Bösch 37
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 500 9983
E-mail: investor-relations@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1230899

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1230899  03.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230899&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetESGTI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ESGTI AG: publishes prospectus for planned listing on BX Swiss on 01 October 2021 DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ESGTI AG: publishes prospectus for planned listing on BX Swiss on 01 October 2021 03.09.2021 / 07:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hünenberg, 03 September …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
action press AG: action press übernimmt ddp: in Deutschland entsteht eine der größten Bildagenturen der Welt
DGAP-News: Intershop named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for its Ability to Execute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board
Xlife Sciences AG: Förderzusage für inflamed pharma GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE successfully places 1.000% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2026 and 2.125% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE kündigt Ausgabe von Wandelschuldverschreibungen an
DGAP-Adhoc: VEDES AG beschließt freiwilliges öffentliches Rückerwerbsangebot für bis zu 12,5 Mio. Euro ...
Titel
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:53 UhrDGAP-News: ESGTI AG: publiziert Prospekt für geplante Kotierung an der BX Swiss per 01. Oktober 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten