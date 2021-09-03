DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients to accelerate growth in food and beverage

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces today that it has signed an agreement to acquire First Choice Ingredients, a leading supplier of dairy-based savory flavorings for an enterprise value of US$453 million. This transaction represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 19.8x based on the estimated 2021 Adjusted EBITDA. The estimated 2021 sales amount to about US$75 million.

With headquarters in Germantown (WI, USA) and three manufacturing facilities in the vicinity, First Choice Ingredients and its approximately 100 employees have built a leading position in the US taste market as a developer of clean label, fermented dairy and dairy-based savory flavorings for taste and functional solutions across a wide range of applications.

The company ferments and blends a variety of natural dairy products with cultures and enzymes to create clean label taste solutions integrating sensory and functional benefits. Leveraging its R&D and application expertise, First Choice Ingredients works as an innovation partner with food producers, flavor houses and food service suppliers in applications such as soups, snacks, salad dressings and sauces, prepared meals, sweet baking, as well as dairy products and plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.

DSM is a leading global solutions provider to the food and beverage industry, with unique capabilities in nutritional ingredients (such as nutritional lipids, vitamins and nutrient premixes) and a global product portfolio of specialty ingredients (such as cultures, enzymes, yeast extracts, process flavors, and texturizing hydrocolloids). DSM's deep expertise in application and formulation, nutritional science, as well as fermentation and biotechnology know-how, enable customers to improve taste and texture, and optimize nutritional profiles and health appeal, while boosting process efficiencies and reducing loss and waste.

This acquisition by DSM will be highly synergetic for both companies. DSM can further accelerate the growth of First Choice Ingredients by offering their products outside the US to DSM's broad global customer base and integrating their solutions in DSM's full offering for F&B customers. The acquisition gives First Choice Ingredients access to DSM's world-leading biotechnology toolbox, fermentation know-how, and global customer relationships.