Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 2014/596/EU WHICH IS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS (SI 2019/310) ("UK MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION (AS DEFINED IN UK MAR) IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Old Tiziana") a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases announced on 20 August 2021 that it had formally commenced its strategic plan to change its corporate structure by establishing Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (“New Tiziana”), a Bermuda-incorporated company, as the ultimate parent company of the Tiziana Group. The reorganisation will be achieved by a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").