Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 2014/596/EU WHICH IS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS (SI 2019/310) ("UK MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION (AS DEFINED IN UK MAR) IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Old Tiziana") a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases announced on 20 August 2021 that it had formally commenced its strategic plan to change its corporate structure by establishing Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (“New Tiziana”), a Bermuda-incorporated company, as the ultimate parent company of the Tiziana Group. The reorganisation will be achieved by a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").
A Scheme Document setting out full details of the Scheme (the "Scheme Document"), which includes notices of the court and the general meeting, which are to be held via a virtual meeting platform at 11.00 a.m. and 11.15 a.m. respectively on 27 September 2021, is being posted to the shareholders of Old Tiziana today. The Scheme Document can be found on Old Tiziana’s website at http://www.tizianalifesciences.com/about-us/.
Capitalised terms defined in the Scheme Document shall, unless the context provides otherwise, have the same meanings in this announcement.
Expected Timetable of Principal Events
|Event
|Expected time/date
|
ADS Voting Record Time
|30 September 2021
|
Latest time for receipt by the Depositary of voting instructions from holders of Old Tiziana ADSs for the Court Meeting
|
8.00 a.m. (New York time) on 22 September 2021
|
Latest time for receipt by the Depositary of voting instructions from holders of Old Tiziana ADSs for the Scheme General Meeting
|
8.00 a.m. (New York time) on 22 September 2021
|
Latest time for receipt by Old Tiziana’s Registrars of Blue Forms of Proxy from Old Tiziana Shareholders for the Court Meeting
|11:00 a.m. on 23 September 2021
|
Latest time for receipt by Old Tiziana’s Registrars of White Forms of Proxy from Old Tiziana Shareholders for the Scheme General Meeting
0 Kommentare