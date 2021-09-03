Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc New Significant Shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has recently become aware that VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (“VanEck”) discloses on its website that it holds an interest in a total of 473,246 Caledonia shares which equates to 3.90% of the issued share capital of Caledonia and accordingly is a significant shareholder (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).



The Company has approached VanEck to seek confirmation of the shareholding disclosed on its website and will provide a further update if and when necessary.