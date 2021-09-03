checkAd

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc New Significant Shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has recently become aware that VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (“VanEck”) discloses on its website that it holds an interest in a total of 473,246 Caledonia shares which equates to 3.90% of the issued share capital of Caledonia and accordingly is a significant shareholder (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

The Company has approached VanEck to seek confirmation of the shareholding disclosed on its website and will provide a further update if and when necessary.

Caledonia is a constituent of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (GDXJ Index) which forms the basis of various passive gold sector investment funds in the North American market, the most significant being the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
   
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538




