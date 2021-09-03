Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H - Normalised Gas Flow Rate Equivalent to 5 MMscf/d per 1,000m Horizontal

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”)

Amungee NW-1H - Normalised Gas Flow Rate Equivalent to 5 MMscf/d per 1,000m Horizontal

3 September 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to provide results of the production log test at the Amungee NW-1H well (“Amungee”). The results suggest a normalised gas flow rate equivalent of between 5.2-5.8 MMscf/d per 1,000m of horizontal section.