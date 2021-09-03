checkAd

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H - Normalised Gas Flow Rate Equivalent to 5 MMscf/d per 1,000m Horizontal

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”)

Amungee NW-1H - Normalised Gas Flow Rate Equivalent to 5 MMscf/d per 1,000m Horizontal

3 September 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to provide results of the production log test at the Amungee NW-1H well (“Amungee”). The results suggest a normalised gas flow rate equivalent of between 5.2-5.8 MMscf/d per 1,000m of horizontal section.

Amungee is located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia and the testing conducted is part of the 2021 work programme which is operated by Falcon’s joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (“Origin”).

Amungee Background

  • Located in Exploration Permit 98, approximately 60 kilometres east of Daly Waters, just south of the Carpentaria Highway.
  • It was the first horizontal well to be drilled and first well to be fracked with Falcon’s JV partner and operator, Origin.
  • In November 2015, the JV successfully drilled the well to a total measured depth of 3,808m, including a 1,100m horizontal section.
  • In September 2016, 11 hydraulic stimulation stages were completed along the horizontal section in the Middle Velkerri B shale zone.
  • In December 2016, a 57-day extended production test (“EPT”) was completed, with production averaging 1.10 MMscf/d.
  • In February 2017, the Results of Evaluation of the Discovery and Preliminary Estimate of Petroleum in Place were published for the Velkerri B Shale Gas Pool, confirming a gross contingent resource of 6.6 TCF, 1.46 TCF net to Falcon, full details are contained in Falcon’s AIF.

Details of Amungee Testing

  • The well was successfully put back on production testing on 7 August 2021.
  • Initial flow rates during the first 48 hours of testing ranged between 2 - 4 MMscf/d with rates averaging 1.23 MMscf/d over the first 23 days.
  • A PLT was run on 19 August 2021 to 3,098mMD, just prior to the casing deformation at 3,112mMD.
  • The PLT data confirms that:
    • Only 5-15% of the production came from stages 1-7 beyond the casing deformation point at 3,112 mMD.
    • 85-95 % of the production came from stages 8-11 spanning a 200m horizontal section, prior to the casing deformation.
  • The low contribution from stages 1-7 is likely the result of a restriction caused by the casing deformation or the plugs having not milled out, or both.
  • Conclusion: stages 8-11 may be representative of the deliverability that can be achieved within the Middle Velkerri B Shale at Amungee.
  • The PLT test results equate to a normalised gas flow rate of between 5.2-5.8 MMscf/d per 1,000m of horizontal section.
  • A typical future production well would be likely to have a horizontal production section up to three kilometres.
  • The result validates the decision to undertake a second EPT in order to run a PLT.
