checkAd

XNK Therapeutics appoints Markus Thor as Chief Business Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 08:14  |  37   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced the appointment of Markus Thor as Chief Business Officer, effective September 6th. He will be member of the company's management team.

Mr. Thor is an experienced business development executive with 25 years' experience from the life science industry. In previous roles he was responsible for structuring, negotiating and closing a range of global, strategic business agreements, including in- and out-licensing, acquisitions and R&D collaborations.

Prior to joining XNK, Mr. Thor worked more than a decade at Biovitrum AB, iNovacia AB and Kancera AB leading business development. He joins most recently from consulting and supporting life science companies with their business development efforts since 2013. Mr. Thor received his MBA from Stockholm School of Economics and his MSc in Chemistry from the University of Umeå in Sweden and the University of Sussex, UK.

"Markus is a welcome addition to the XNK team," said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "Markus has an extensive business development background which will be incredibly useful to XNK as the company continues to scale."

"XNK has a unique approach to immunotherapy, and I am thrilled by the idea of helping the company reach its ambitions," said Markus Thor. "I look forward to joining the team during such an exciting time."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and leading investigational drug candidate have ideal properties for targeting cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. It is foreseen that the product will bring a critical component to tomorrow's cancer treatment strategies. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit http://www.xnktherapeutics.com/.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/r/xnk-therapeutics-appoints-markus-thor-as-chief-business-officer,c3409124

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3409124/1463636.pdf

Pressmeddelande (PDF)




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XNK Therapeutics appoints Markus Thor as Chief Business Officer STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced the appointment of Markus Thor as Chief Business Officer, effective September 6th. He will be member of the company's management team. Mr. Thor is an experienced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IDTechEx Dissects the Market for Solid-state Batteries in New Report
Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Sporting Legends Shine on a Magical Evening at the Menarini Fair Play Awards
QuEST Global appoints Yumi Clevenger-Lee as Global Chief Marketing Officer
Blockchain marketing agency Hype Partners acquires DeFi consultancy agency0x
Sustainable Water-based Coatings to Support Growth of Coating Resins Market, Says TMR
Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size to Reach USD 10030 Million by 2027 at CAGR ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Neuromod appoints Diarmuid Flavin as Chief Operating Officer
Regulatory update from US Food and Drug Administration
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...