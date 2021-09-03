Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Novozymes Is Too Expensive Despite Solid ESG Profile, Handelsbanken Says (PLX AI) – Novozymes has a solid ESG profile, but it doesn't justify a valuation that is too high, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Handelsbanken reiterated a sell recommendation on Novozymes, with price target DKK 425Implied downside is 16%Novozymes …



