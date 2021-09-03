Novozymes Is Too Expensive Despite Solid ESG Profile, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – Novozymes has a solid ESG profile, but it doesn't justify a valuation that is too high, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Handelsbanken reiterated a sell recommendation on Novozymes, with price target DKK 425Implied downside is 16%Novozymes …
- (PLX AI) – Novozymes has a solid ESG profile, but it doesn't justify a valuation that is too high, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- Handelsbanken reiterated a sell recommendation on Novozymes, with price target DKK 425
- Implied downside is 16%
- Novozymes has risen 44% year-to-date
- The company has an attractive sustainability profile, but it's priced at a P/E ratio of more than 45 for 2022, with modest prospects for top-line growth, which likely will not exceed 5-6% in the coming years, Handelsbanken said
