Novozymes Is Too Expensive Despite Solid ESG Profile, Handelsbanken Says Autor: PLX AI | 03.09.2021, 08:10

(PLX AI) – Novozymes has a solid ESG profile, but it doesn't justify a valuation that is too high, analysts at Handelsbanken said.

Handelsbanken reiterated a sell recommendation on Novozymes, with price target DKK 425

Implied downside is 16%

Novozymes has risen 44% year-to-date

The company has an attractive sustainability profile, but it's priced at a P/E ratio of more than 45 for 2022, with modest prospects for top-line growth, which likely will not exceed 5-6% in the coming years, Handelsbanken said



