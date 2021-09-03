Sectra Q1 EBIT SEK 90.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 39 Million
(PLX AI) – Sectra Q1 orders SEK 393.2 million.Q1 revenue SEK 405.7 million vs. estimate SEK 365 millionQ1 pretax profit SEK 92.1 million
