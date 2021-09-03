checkAd

Sectra Q1 EBIT SEK 90.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 39 Million

Autor: PLX AI
03.09.2021, 08:15  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Sectra Q1 orders SEK 393.2 million.Q1 revenue SEK 405.7 million vs. estimate SEK 365 millionQ1 pretax profit SEK 92.1 million

  • (PLX AI) – Sectra Q1 orders SEK 393.2 million.
  • Q1 revenue SEK 405.7 million vs. estimate SEK 365 million
  • Q1 pretax profit SEK 92.1 million
