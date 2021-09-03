Sectra Q1 Result Much Better Than Expected After Early Deliveries in U.S.
- (PLX AI) – Sectra posted first-quarter operating profit more than double consensus estimates after some deliveries in the U.S. were carried out earlier than planned.
- This strong start to the year is not expected to affect the company’s outcome for the fiscal year as a whole, the company said
- 2 customer projects in the U.S. were delivered ahead of schedule
- In the long term, the ongoing transition to new business models with cloud services and per-use payments could gradually reduce the variations between quarters, the company said
- Sectra holds investor call at 10:00 CET
