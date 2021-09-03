checkAd

DGAP-DD SHW AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.09.2021, 08:33  |  19   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2021 / 08:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHW AG

b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5B74

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition under the public purchase of April 30, 2021 (as of September 2nd, 2021 during the 2nd acceptance period)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 147022.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.00 EUR 147022.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Stiewingstr. 111
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70082  03.09.2021 



SHW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD SHW AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 03.09.2021 / 08:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
action press AG: action press übernimmt ddp: in Deutschland entsteht eine der größten Bildagenturen der Welt
DGAP-News: Intershop named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for its Ability to Execute ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: newGen steigert die Auftragsprognosen für PureGRAPH(R) nach sehr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
Xlife Sciences AG: Förderzusage für inflamed pharma GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE successfully places 1.000% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2026 and 2.125% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG zieht positive Bilanz nach erstem Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:33 UhrDGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
26.08.21DGAP-DD: SHW AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
26.08.21DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
23.08.21DGAP-DD: SHW AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
23.08.21DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: SHW AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings