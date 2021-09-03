AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2021

In August 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 389 715 passengers, which is a 14.1% decrease compared to August 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.4% to 28 790 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 18.1% to 78 193 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2021 were the following: