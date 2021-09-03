checkAd

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2021

In August 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 389 715 passengers, which is a 14.1% decrease compared to August 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.4% to 28 790 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 18.1% to 78 193 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2021 were the following:

  August 2021 August 2020 Change
Passengers 389 715 453 880 -14.1%
Finland - Sweden 135 783 123 369 10.1%
Estonia - Finland 205 145 315 784 -35.0%
Estonia - Sweden 48 787 3 550 1 274.3%
Latvia - Sweden 0 11 177 -100.0%
       
Cargo Units 28 790 29 798 -3.4%
Finland - Sweden 5 551 5 547 0.1%
Estonia - Finland 19 427 20 538 -5.4%
Estonia - Sweden 3 812 3 485 9.4%
Latvia - Sweden 0 228 -100.0%
       
Passenger Vehicles 78 193 95 430 -18.1%
Finland - Sweden 15 361 13 280 15.7%
Estonia - Finland 57 875 80 922 -28.5%
Estonia - Sweden 4 957 307 1 514.7%
Latvia - Sweden 0 921 -100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in August 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
August results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. Cargo vessel Sea Wind did not operate in August.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade started operations on the Helsinki-Stockholm route at the beginning of August and cruise ferry Silja Symphony from late August. The segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


