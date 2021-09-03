AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2021
In August 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 389 715 passengers, which is a 14.1% decrease compared to August 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.4% to 28 790 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 18.1% to 78 193 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2021 were the following:
|August 2021
|August 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|389 715
|453 880
|-14.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|135 783
|123 369
|10.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|205 145
|315 784
|-35.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|48 787
|3 550
|1 274.3%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|11 177
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|28 790
|29 798
|-3.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 551
|5 547
|0.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|19 427
|20 538
|-5.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 812
|3 485
|9.4%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|228
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|78 193
|95 430
|-18.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|15 361
|13 280
|15.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|57 875
|80 922
|-28.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|4 957
|307
|1 514.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|921
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in August 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
August results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. Cargo vessel Sea Wind did not operate in August.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade started operations on the Helsinki-Stockholm route at the beginning of August and cruise ferry Silja Symphony from late August. The segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
