checkAd

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF UPCOMING INVESTOR DAY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 08:45  |  26   |   |   

Almere, The Netherlands
September 3, 2021

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will host its Investor Day on 28 September, 2021, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The event will be held at the Renaissance Koepelkerk in Amsterdam on 28 September, 2021, starting at 2:00 pm CET. Due to COVID related restrictions and safety precautions the number of seats will be limited. Registration is mandatory; institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the event in person are requested to contact us at: investor.day@asm.com.

At the Investor Day ASM’s management will provide an update on the company’s strategy, long-term growth opportunities and how we create value through innovation. Other topics include an in-depth review of the company’s products and markets, its financial performance as well as new sustainability initiatives. Presenters will include Benjamin Loh, CEO, Paul Verhagen, CFO, and other members of ASM’s senior management team. A more detailed agenda will be available closer to the event on our company’s website and at: https://investorday.asm.com.

The presentations and Q&A can also be followed through a live webcast after pre-registering at: https://investorday.asm.com. The webcast will start at 2:00 pm CET and conclude at approximately 5:15 pm CET. Institutional investors and analysts who are unable to attend our event in person can participate in the Q&A through a conference call, in addition to following the event through the webcast. For further information about this conference call please contact us at: investor.day@asm.com.


About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF UPCOMING INVESTOR DAY Almere, The NetherlandsSeptember 3, 2021 ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will host its Investor Day on 28 September, 2021, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The event will be held at the Renaissance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
Abacus Provides Update on Jersey Valley
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee
Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Partial redemption of Nordic senior bonds and updated ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details August 26 – September 1, 2021
Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers
Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent Announce Partnership to Create Foundry Silicon Photonics ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...