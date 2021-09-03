Buy Saab on 47% Upside from Growing Order Intake, Kepler Cheuvreux Says Autor: PLX AI | 03.09.2021, 08:47 | 23 | 0 | 0 03.09.2021, 08:47 | (PLX AI) – Saab order intake is growing, fueled by mega orders, and the stock price will eventually follow, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target of SEK 372 implies 47% upsideSaab recently … (PLX AI) – Saab order intake is growing, fueled by mega orders, and the stock price will eventually follow, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target of SEK 372 implies 47% upsideSaab recently … (PLX AI) – Saab order intake is growing, fueled by mega orders, and the stock price will eventually follow, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Price target of SEK 372 implies 47% upside

Saab recently announced a SEK 4.6 billion order to modernize the Germany Navy's F123 frigates and a SEK 5.2 billion submarine order from Sweden

Order intake is likely to grow 41% in Q3 despite tough comparisons, taking the backlog to levels not seen since early 2018, Kepler said

The share price back then was SEK 360, and the market will eventually wake up to the fact that Saab's order intake is picking up speed, while cash flow and margins are improving: Kepler



