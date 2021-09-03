checkAd

EQS-News Holcim launches nature-positive strategy with measurable 2030 biodiversity and water targets

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.09.2021, 09:00   

Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim launches nature-positive strategy with measurable 2030 biodiversity and water targets

03.09.2021 / 09:00

  • First in construction sector to commit to measurable positive impact on biodiversity with transformative rehabilitation plans
  • Industry-leading commitment to replenish freshwater in water-risk areas by 2030 and targets to lower water intensity across all product lines
  • Driving nature-based approach in products and solutions to bring nature into cities

 

Holcim announces its strategy to become nature-positive by restoring and preserving biodiversity and water while bringing more nature into cities. Holcim's positive impact on biodiversity is based on transformative rehabilitation plans and measured by a science-based methodology developed in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Preserving water across its business, Holcim targets to replenish freshwater in water-risk areas while lowering water intensity across all its product lines. Holcim will also accelerate the deployment of solutions such as Hydromedia and green roof systems for more liveable urban environments. Holcim's nature-positive strategy places it among the 1% of the 500 largest global companies[1] with science-driven biodiversity targets and the first in its sector with a freshwater replenishment commitment.

Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, Holcim: 'With nature at the heart of everything we do, I am pleased that we are taking significant steps to improve our biodiversity and water stewardship in a measurable and science-driven way. Building on our net zero commitment, our nature-based solutions play a vital role in reducing the impact of climate change and increasing our business' resilience. Becoming nature-positive plays a critical role in our vision to build progress for people and the planet.'

