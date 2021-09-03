checkAd

Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on August 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 09:21  |  18   |   |   

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE ON SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers

Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 3rd, 2021

Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO
255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Date Total number of shares Actual voting rights * Theoretical voting rights **
 

August 31, 2021

  		 

147,454,887 		 

216,506,091 		 

217,672,684

 

*         Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.
**         Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

10.4 billion euro in market capitalization (as at September 2nd, 2021)

Contact

Analysts and Investors Corporate Legal Department
Virginia JEANSON
Tel : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com

  		Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on August 31, 2021 MONTHLY DISCLOSURE ON SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 3rd, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
Abacus Provides Update on Jersey Valley
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee
Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Partial redemption of Nordic senior bonds and updated ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details August 26 – September 1, 2021
Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers
Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent Announce Partnership to Create Foundry Silicon Photonics ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...