Signet Guidance Is Conservative as Sales Rise with Fewer Stores, Wells Fargo Says

(PLX AI) – Signet's guidance for the second half of the year appears very conservative, as the company is currently driving more sales while shutting down underperforming stores, Wells Fargo analysts said.

Wells Fargo lifted its price target on Signet to $80 from $70, while keeping an equal weight stance intact

Signet lifted its outlook for the full year, but the guidance implies a deceleration in the second half, which is not warranted, according to Wells Fargo

With macro tailwinds and trends continuing to move in favor of Signet, it's hard to fight momentum, but much of the good news is likely baked in, the analysts said, maintaining an equal weight rating



Signet Jewelers Aktie





