ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge London Names Intelligent AI the Winner in Virtual Competition of Insurance Innovators

Winner generously offers to split prize with competitor

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced the results of its 2021 ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge London. Winner Intelligent AI provides a 360-degree view of risk, with over 300 datasets (including AI, IoT, Satellite, NatCat and Open Data) to create a Digital Twin of Risk for any global property portfolio or assets.

Since 2015, the ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge (AIIC) has brought together insurance innovators and start-ups with the potential to change the industry for the better. The winners of this year's events in London (September 2) and New York (September 14) are awarded an array of prizes, promotional tools and industry exposure opportunities.

Intelligent AI received a cash prize of $10,000 and will be featured in an ACORD-promoted webinar to present their innovation. In an unprecedented gesture, Anthony Peake of Intelligent AI offered to split the cash prize with Nigeria-based runner-up SOSO Care.

"I'd like to thank ACORD and the AIIC judges for this great opportunity. We have had a fantastic first year at Intelligent AI and are excited for the future. We think real-time data and digital twins are going to be an industry game-changer for both insurers and commercial customers," shared Anthony Peake, CEO, Intelligent AI. "I also would like to recognize my fellow participants and the runners-up in the AIIC London competition. I was particularly moved by the presentation from Nonso Opurum and his work to bring affordable healthcare to Africa, and am pleased to extend half the cash prize to SOSO Care, as it is such a good cause."

"On behalf of ACORD, I want to thank our amazing panel of judges, our sponsors, and all ten companies who shared their innovations with us," said Chris Newman, Managing Director – Global, ACORD. "The ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge has been supporting the future of the industry since 2015, and we are excited to continue to do so with this year's winner. Intelligent AI offers an exceptionally relevant use case for the industry right now. Their presentation demonstrated the art of the possible in what can be done with data in the insurance commercial lines space."

