RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-09-03
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.455 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.451 %
|Highest yield
|0.456 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-09-03
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.652 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.646 %
|Highest yield
|0.661 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
