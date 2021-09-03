checkAd

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

03.09.2021   

Auction date 2021-09-03
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000
Volume bought, SEK mln 500 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield 0.455 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.451 %
Highest yield 0.456 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00 


Auction date 2021-09-03
Loan 1063
Coupon 0.50 %
ISIN-code SE0015193313
Maturity 2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000
Volume bought, SEK mln 500 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield 0.652 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.646 %
Highest yield 0.661 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00 








