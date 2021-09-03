RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 03.09.2021, 10:07 | 13 | 0 | 0 03.09.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-09-03 Loan 1053 Coupon 3.50 % ISIN-code SE0002829192 Maturity 2039-03-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 3 Number of accepted bids 2 Average yield 0.455 % Lowest accepted yield 0.451 % Highest yield 0.456 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00

Auction date 2021-09-03 Loan 1063 Coupon 0.50 % ISIN-code SE0015193313 Maturity 2045-11-24 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 5 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield 0.652 % Lowest accepted yield 0.646 % Highest yield 0.661 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00













0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer