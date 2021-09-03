checkAd

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

03.09.2021   

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021. The 1 September there has been bought 75.000 stocks which means that the share buy-back programme has ended.

The following transactions have been executed from 30 – 1 September 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 74,820 191.83 14,353,086
30. August 2021
31. August 2021
1. September 2021

 100
50
30


 230,30
223,20
219,50


 23.030
11.160
6.585
Accumulated under the programme 75,000 14,393,761

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 30 August to 1 September 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 75,000 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.963% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments





