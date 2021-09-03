checkAd

Aurora Mobile Announces Inclusion in FTSE Global Equity Index Series

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it will be included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (“FTSE GEIS”) - China Index, FTSE Global Micro-Cap Index, and FTSE Global Total Cap Index, effective after the U.S. market close on September 17, 2021. FTSE GEIS is a leading and trusted global equity index that is used by many top equity investment fund managers.

Mr. Fei Chen, President of Aurora Mobile, commented, “Aurora Mobile’s inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series is great news for us and it represents a true recognition of our Company as an investment opportunity to investors around the world. At this juncture, I would like to thank all our shareholders and investors worldwide, for your continued support over the years.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to provide efficient and stable services such as push notifications, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization solutions to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize their mobile applications. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded into market intelligence and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making with powerful insights and big data analytics.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

