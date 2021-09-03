EQS-News MySports supports the Sunrise UPC growth strategy
- Sunrise UPC has significantly expanded its involvement in sports. Thanks to the combined expertise in telecommunications and TV at Sunrise UPC, fans and viewers will benefit even more in the future.
- MySports as the «Home of Hockey» is becoming even more attractive thanks to exclusive ice hockey content and unique broadcast formats.
- Since its launch in 2017, the number of subscribers to MySports has grown continuously, by an average of +30% per year.
- MySports is focusing even more on delivering emotion. With «BackCheck - the Talk», MySports is launching a new form of sports entertainment on 7 September, 2021. Jann Billeter will have his on-screen debut with MySports on the program next Tuesday.
- Homemade documentaries, eNational League events, the «PUCK OFF» podcast and MySports' engagement on social media will be expanded further.
- Beginning on 7 September, MySports will exclusively broadcast all National League games and select Swiss League games live.
«Sports bring out pure emotions, and shared experiences connect us. Our engagement in multiple areas shows that we take this seriously and offer our customers more than the competition. MySports is a success story. Exclusive content and emotion-triggering entertainment bring a lot of added value. Together with our TV offers, MySports contributes significantly to the selection available to our customers and to their loyalty. And thanks to our combined expertise in telecommunications and TV, we will stand out from our competitors even more starkly in the future with completely new fan and viewer experiences,» says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC, summarizing the strategic importance of MySports.
