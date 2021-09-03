MySports supports the Sunrise UPC growth strategy

«Sports bring out pure emotions, and shared experiences connect us. Our engagement in multiple areas shows that we take this seriously and offer our customers more than the competition. MySports is a success story. Exclusive content and emotion-triggering entertainment bring a lot of added value. Together with our TV offers, MySports contributes significantly to the selection available to our customers and to their loyalty. And thanks to our combined expertise in telecommunications and TV, we will stand out from our competitors even more starkly in the future with completely new fan and viewer experiences,» says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC, summarizing the strategic importance of MySports.

