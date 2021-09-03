Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream Sells Its Stake in REGIS-TR Autor: PLX AI | 03.09.2021, 11:54 | 17 | 0 | 0 03.09.2021, 11:54 | (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.

The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, who is taking full control of the business

Future strategic efforts will focus on growing custody services and to further strengthen the company’s leadership position in funds services in-line with the Compass 2023 strategy

The transaction was signed today and is expected to close in the first half of 2022

Financial terms of the acquisition are not disclosed



