Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream Sells Its Stake in REGIS-TR
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, …
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, …
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.
- The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, who is taking full control of the business
- Future strategic efforts will focus on growing custody services and to further strengthen the company’s leadership position in funds services in-line with the Compass 2023 strategy
- The transaction was signed today and is expected to close in the first half of 2022
- Financial terms of the acquisition are not disclosed
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare