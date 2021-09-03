checkAd

Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream Sells Its Stake in REGIS-TR

Autor: PLX AI
03.09.2021, 11:54  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.
  • The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, who is taking full control of the business
  • Future strategic efforts will focus on growing custody services and to further strengthen the company’s leadership position in funds services in-line with the Compass 2023 strategy
  • The transaction was signed today and is expected to close in the first half of 2022
  • Financial terms of the acquisition are not disclosed
Deutsche Boerse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream Sells Its Stake in REGIS-TR (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Sofina H1 Net Result EUR 1,600 Million; Does Not Issue Guidance
Zealand Pharma Chief Medical & Development Officer Sells Shares for DKK 4.1 million
Zooplus Confirms in Talks to Be Bought by EQT
Vestas Gets Another 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in U.S.
Pandora Peer Signet Earnings Double Consensus; Outlook Raised
Vitrolife CFO Resigns
Signet Guidance Is Conservative as Sales Rise with Fewer Stores, Wells Fargo Says
Buy Saab on 47% Upside from Growing Order Intake, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Sectra Q1 Result Much Better Than Expected After Early Deliveries in U.S.
Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Faurecia, SSAB to Develop Ultra-Low CO2 Seat Structures
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:52 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Stillstand vor dem Höhepunkt der Börsenwoche
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09:47 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Anleger agieren vorsichtig vor US-Daten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21Aktieninstitut: MDax verliert durch Dax-Erweiterung stark an Gewicht
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Deutsche Post und Santander ziehen in Stoxx 50 Europe ein
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21WDH/INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis und BBVA im EuroStoxx 50 - Engie, Amadeus IT raus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21Deutsche Börse: Handelsvolumen steigt - Allianz, HelloFresh und FlatexDegiro an der Spitze
4investors | Kommentare
01.09.21Deutsche Boerse August Cash Trading Volume EUR 137.6 billion
PLX AI | Analysen
29.08.21HINTERGRUND/Zuwachs für den Dax: Wer spielt künftig in der ersten Börsenliga?
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21Covestro – Zunehmend eingeschnürt
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Deutsche Börse: Wichtiger Widerstand - geht es weiter nach oben? Trading-Tipp
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte