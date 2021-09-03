Gentex to Demonstrate Latest Automotive Technology at IAA Mobility

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It’s best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the all-new IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) will demonstrate its latest digital vision, connected car, in-cabin monitoring, and dimmable glass technologies. It will exhibit a mix of features ready for automaker implementation as well as emerging technologies for new mobility models and the coming autonomous age.

The company’s IAA Mobility exhibit (Hall A2, Stand #B01) will showcase its digital vision products, including the Full Display Mirror (FDM), an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view. The system captures video from a rearward-facing camera and streams it to a unique mirror-integrated LCD that provides the driver with an unobstructed, panoramic view behind the vehicle.

The FDM can be integrated with additional features, such as a mirror-integrated digital video recorder (DVR), or dash cam, designed to capture road scenes, accidents, vandalism, and other traffic events. Another unique FDM feature is a scalable trailer cam system that streams video feeds from multiple cameras to provide a clear view of not only what’s behind the trailer, but also what’s inside, outside, and all around it.

When it comes to car connectivity, Gentex will showcase HomeLink, the industry-leading car-to-home automation system, which consists of vehicle-integrated buttons that can be programmed to operate a myriad of home automation devices, from garage doors to thermostats.

Gentex will also demonstrate Integrated Toll Module (ITM), the company’s nationwide toll collection technology for factory integration into new vehicles. ITM uses a vehicle-integrated, multi-protocol toll tag to provide drivers access to toll roads throughout the U.S.

To support the growth of in-cabin sensing, Gentex has developed a holistic, scalable system that uses camera- and non-camera-based components to monitor not only the driver, but also passengers and the entire vehicle cabin, including the interior air quality.

The core system uses a mirror-integrated camera to provide basic DMS (driver monitoring system) functionality, analyzing the driver’s head pose, eye gaze, and other vision-based metrics to determine driver distraction, drowsiness, and readiness for return of manual control in semi-autonomous vehicles. The scalable system can then be expanded to monitor the entire vehicle cabin, tracking passengers and their behavior, as well as objects within the vehicle interior.