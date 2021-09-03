checkAd

Results of public offering of shares of Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp in Estonia and Finland (in the form of Finnish share depositary receipts)

On 18.08.2021, Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp (the Company) announced a public offering of the new shares of the Company in Estonia and Finland (in Finland in the form of the Finnish share depositary receipts, FDRs) (the Offering). The respective notice is available here.

In the course of the Offering, the Company offered up to 66,988,204 new shares. Upon oversubscription, the Company had the right increase the number of shares offered by 10%, i.e. up to 73,687,024 shares.

The subscription period (Offering period) of the new shares started on 18.08.2021 and ended on 01.09.2021.

Altogether 12,020 investors subscribed for altogether 205,578,645 new shares of the Company, i.e. the Offering was oversubscribed by 3.1 times. Therefore, the Company decided to exercise its right to increase the number of shares offered by 10%, i.e. up to 73,687,024 shares.

According to the list of shareholders of the Company as fixed on 17.08.2021, existing shareholders had pre-emptive rights (Pre-emptive rights).

The altogether 73,687,024 new shares of the Company shall be allocated to the investors in accordance with the following principles:
            (a)   altogether 41,076,706 shares shall be allocated to the shareholders of the Company holding the Pre-emptive right to subscribe for the new shares.
            (b)   13,682,510 shares shall be allocated to the members of the corporate governance bodies of the Company, the Pre-emptive right holders additionally with up to 1,000 shares and new investors with up to 500 shares;
            (c)   The remaining 18,927,808 shares shall be allocated to the Pre-emptive right holders proportionally to their shareholding in the Company as at 17.08.2021.

The settlement and delivery of the new shares to investors in Estonia is expected to occur on 08.09.2021, whereas new shares settled will bear a temporary ISIN code EE3811004466. The commencement of trading with the new shares on Nasdaq Tallinn is expected to occur on or about 17.09.2021. The settlement and delivery of the new shares in the form of FDRs to investors in Finland as well as the first trading date of trading with the new shares in the form of FDRs on Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to occur on 21.09.2021.

 

Joonas Joost
Financial Director

Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

 





