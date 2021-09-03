checkAd

Jussi Tolvanen becomes new CEO of DNA

(Fornebu, 3 September 2021) Effective from 11 October 2021, Tolvanen will head Telenor Group’s Finnish subsidiary DNA. The company’s current CEO, Jukka Leinonen, will take on the role as Head of Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster full-time. Leinonen continues his role in Telenor Group’s Executive Management.

“It’s truly great to have Jussi continue my work as CEO of DNA. His approach to business is extremely customer and human oriented, which fits perfectly into DNA’s mindset and culture. In addition, he has extensive experience from IT and the corporate sector, which strengthens our expertise even further. I believe he’s just the right person to take DNA forward. I have had an incredible journey leading DNA — this company has been a pleasure to run,” says Jukka Leinonen, CEO of DNA and EVP Head of Nordics in Telenor Group.

Jussi Tolvanen (43), who currently holds the role of Managing Director at Microsoft Oy, will commence as CEO of DNA on 11 October 2021. He also has previous experience as CEO of Avanade Finland and in various management positions at Fujitsu and Hewlett-Packard. He holds a Master of Economics from the University of Vaasa.

“It’s a joy and an honour to join the DNA team. The company is a forerunner in bringing new services and solutions to Finnish consumers and companies. I would like to thank Jukka and the entire DNA team for their excellent work and results. DNA’s values and corporate culture are the same as my own, and I believe that we have a significant opportunity to grow and develop together,” says Jussi Tolvanen.

As announced earlier this year, Jukka Leinonen will continue in his role as EVP and member of the Telenor Group Executive Management, as well as being Chair of the boards of Telenor Sweden, Telenor Denmark, and Telenor Connexion. He will also head Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster full-time and take on the position as Chair of DNA’s Board once Tolvanen takes the helm as CEO of DNA.

“Jukka has proven himself as a leader with the ability to develop co-operation across our business units and strengthen customer orientation in all parts as the head of the Nordic Cluster. I now look forward to seeing him take our Nordic collaboration to the next level by further expanding value creation and stimulating growth to bring the best to customers in all our Nordic markets. I also wish Jussi a warm welcome to Telenor. We are delighted that he has decided to become part of our family,” says Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group.

Disclaimer

