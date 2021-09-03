Jussi Tolvanen (b. 1978) will start in his new position as DNA’s CEO on 11 October. He currently works as Managing Director at Microsoft Oy. Prior to his current position, he has worked, among other things, as CEO at Avanade Finland and in various management positions at Fujitsu and Hewlett-Packard.

In the same connection, DNA’s current CEO Jukka Leinonen will move to head fulltime Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster. He will simultaneously become Chairman of DNA’s Board of Directors as part of his role as EVP Head of Nordics at Telenor.

“It’s truly great to have Jussi continue my work as CEO of DNA. His approach to business is extremely customer- and human-oriented, which fits perfectly into DNA’s mindset and culture. In addition, he has extensive experience from IT and the corporate markets, which strengthens our expertise even further. I believe he’s just the right person to take DNA forward. I have had an incredible journey leading DNA — this company has been a pleasure to run,” says CEO Jukka Leinonen, DNA.

“It’s a joy and an honour to join the DNA team. The company is a forerunner in bringing new services and solutions to Finnish consumers and companies. I would like to thank Jukka and the entire DNA team for their excellent work and results. DNA’s values and corporate culture are the same as my own, and I believe that we have a significant opportunity to grow and develop together,” Jussi Tolvanen says.

Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi

Jussi Tolvanen, future CEO of DNA (contact via DNA’s Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi )

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers’ lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s customers are consistently among the world’s top users in mobile data. DNA has approximately 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2020, our net sales were EUR 934 million and we employ about 1600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. For more information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

