checkAd

DNA Plc Jussi Tolvanen appointed CEO of DNA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 12:00  |  17   |   |   

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 SEPTEMBER 2021, 1:00 pm EEST

Jussi Tolvanen, M.Sc. (Econ), has been appointed CEO of DNA Plc. The company’s current CEO Jukka Leinonen will move to head fulltime Telenor Group's Nordic Cluster.

Jussi Tolvanen (b. 1978) will start in his new position as DNA’s CEO on 11 October. He currently works as Managing Director at Microsoft Oy. Prior to his current position, he has worked, among other things, as CEO at Avanade Finland and in various management positions at Fujitsu and Hewlett-Packard.

In the same connection, DNA’s current CEO Jukka Leinonen will move to head fulltime Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster. He will simultaneously become Chairman of DNA’s Board of Directors as part of his role as EVP Head of Nordics at Telenor.

“It’s truly great to have Jussi continue my work as CEO of DNA. His approach to business is extremely customer- and human-oriented, which fits perfectly into DNA’s mindset and culture. In addition, he has extensive experience from IT and the corporate markets, which strengthens our expertise even further. I believe he’s just the right person to take DNA forward. I have had an incredible journey leading DNA — this company has been a pleasure to run,” says CEO Jukka Leinonen, DNA.

“It’s a joy and an honour to join the DNA team. The company is a forerunner in bringing new services and solutions to Finnish consumers and companies. I would like to thank Jukka and the entire DNA team for their excellent work and results. DNA’s values and corporate culture are the same as my own, and I believe that we have a significant opportunity to grow and develop together,” Jussi Tolvanen says.

Additional information:
Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi
Jussi Tolvanen, future CEO of DNA (contact via DNA’s Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi)

Stock exchange release from March regarding Jukka Leinonen’s transition to a new position.

Attachment: Photo of Jussi Tolvanen

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers’ lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s customers are consistently among the world’s top users in mobile data. DNA has approximately 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2020, our net sales were EUR 934 million and we employ about 1600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics.  For more information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DNA Plc Jussi Tolvanen appointed CEO of DNA DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 SEPTEMBER 2021, 1:00 pm EEST Jussi Tolvanen, M.Sc. (Econ), has been appointed CEO of DNA Plc. The company’s current CEO Jukka Leinonen will move to head fulltime Telenor Group's Nordic Cluster. Jussi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Logiq Announces Issuance of Common Stock
MediciNova to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
Vitality Biopharma Announces Effective S-1 Registration Statement and DTC Eligibility
Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
Abacus Provides Update on Jersey Valley
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million
Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Partial redemption of Nordic senior bonds and updated ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...