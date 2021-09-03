Open Call from IntellIoT boosts European Deep Tech Startups and SMEs (FOTO)

Brussels (ots) - - IntellIoT consortium offers 6-month pilot projects to

co-create IoT Solutions in Agriculture, Healthcare, and Manufacturing



- European Startups and SMEs can apply for grants of 100,000 to 150,000 Euro



IntellIoT is a Pan-European project focusing on developing an IoT framework that

is being tested in agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing. Building upon

enabling technologies such as 5G, cybersecurity, distributed ledgers,

augmented/virtual reality, and tactile internet, the IntellIoT framework allows

the creation of IoT environments that execute autonomous applications. With the

intention of building an active IoT ecosystem around its framework, IntellIoT is

conducting an Open Call to engage additional European small- and mid-sized

companies. These Open Call participants will join IntellIoT and receive funding

of up to 150,000 Euro each.







13 European organisations has developed a framework to build IoT environments

for autonomous applications endowed with machine learning capabilities and

built-in security & trust that circulates around the human user. By launching

this Open Call, the consortium will broaden its network to further companies

that are interested in collaborating and extending the IntellIoT framework and

its applications in dedicated pilot projects that will run for 6 months starting

in February 2022. Eligible for the support are organisations incorporated in EU

27 states and countries associated with Horizon 2020 with up to 250 employees

and a turnover of less than 50m Euro. They can apply in one of the following

four categories:



IntellIoT Framework Extensions



Next-generation IoT applications must move from the cloud to the edge-closer to

the operational assets-to amplify their performance level, create a more stable

operation, and enable faster response. To facilitate this transformation,

IntellIoT provides the means to build localised IoT environments that

incorporate heterogeneous devices (e.g., edge computers, resource-constrained

devices) that can collaboratively execute highly automated IoT applications. In

order to further extend the IntellIoT framework, Open Call participants could

integrate digital twin tooling, solutions for edge and 5G infrastructure,

blockchain-based marketplaces, autonomy-supporting technologies, devices or

tools supporting human-machine interaction, data analytics platforms, or

advanced sensing solutions.



Autonomous Agricultural Vehicle Fleets



According to the International Labor Organization, an estimated 170,000

According to the International Labor Organization, an estimated 170,000
agricultural workers are killed each year.



