Open Call from IntellIoT boosts European Deep Tech Startups and SMEs (FOTO)
Brussels (ots) - - IntellIoT consortium offers 6-month pilot projects to
co-create IoT Solutions in Agriculture, Healthcare, and Manufacturing
- European Startups and SMEs can apply for grants of 100,000 to 150,000 Euro
IntellIoT is a Pan-European project focusing on developing an IoT framework that
is being tested in agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing. Building upon
enabling technologies such as 5G, cybersecurity, distributed ledgers,
augmented/virtual reality, and tactile internet, the IntellIoT framework allows
the creation of IoT environments that execute autonomous applications. With the
intention of building an active IoT ecosystem around its framework, IntellIoT is
conducting an Open Call to engage additional European small- and mid-sized
companies. These Open Call participants will join IntellIoT and receive funding
of up to 150,000 Euro each.
Since the project's start in October 2020, the IntellIoT consortium comprised of
13 European organisations has developed a framework to build IoT environments
for autonomous applications endowed with machine learning capabilities and
built-in security & trust that circulates around the human user. By launching
this Open Call, the consortium will broaden its network to further companies
that are interested in collaborating and extending the IntellIoT framework and
its applications in dedicated pilot projects that will run for 6 months starting
in February 2022. Eligible for the support are organisations incorporated in EU
27 states and countries associated with Horizon 2020 with up to 250 employees
and a turnover of less than 50m Euro. They can apply in one of the following
four categories:
IntellIoT Framework Extensions
Next-generation IoT applications must move from the cloud to the edge-closer to
the operational assets-to amplify their performance level, create a more stable
operation, and enable faster response. To facilitate this transformation,
IntellIoT provides the means to build localised IoT environments that
incorporate heterogeneous devices (e.g., edge computers, resource-constrained
devices) that can collaboratively execute highly automated IoT applications. In
order to further extend the IntellIoT framework, Open Call participants could
integrate digital twin tooling, solutions for edge and 5G infrastructure,
blockchain-based marketplaces, autonomy-supporting technologies, devices or
tools supporting human-machine interaction, data analytics platforms, or
advanced sensing solutions.
Autonomous Agricultural Vehicle Fleets
According to the International Labor Organization, an estimated 170,000
agricultural workers are killed each year. This includes, as one of the most
Autonomous Agricultural Vehicle Fleets
According to the International Labor Organization, an estimated 170,000
agricultural workers are killed each year. This includes, as one of the most
