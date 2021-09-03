Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Telenor Names Tolvanen CEO of Subsidiary DNA (PLX AI) – Telenor says Jussi Tolvanen becomes new CEO of subsidiary DNA effective from Oct. 11.The company’s current CEO, Jukka Leinonen, will take on the role as Head of Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster full-time



