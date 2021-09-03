BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc., developers of the world's first painless push-button blood collection device, announced today its new corporate name, YourBio Health, Inc., which reflects the company's focus on putting health information in the hands of the individual. YourBio Health enables individuals to collect a blood sample and receive the results via secure website from the convenience of home. This easy, painless method allows greater access to and control of one's personal health data.

"The rebranding from Seventh Sense to YourBio Health comes at a defining moment in our company's history and better reflects who we are today," said Harry Wilcox, Executive Chairman of YourBio Health. "Our plan is to give people access to their biological information in a way that gives them more control over their health decisions. With the movement toward telehealth and personalized medicine, we are well positioned to play our part in shaping the future of healthcare by providing solutions that people want."

About YourBio Health

YourBio Health puts health information in the hands of the individual. As a direct-to-consumer brand that believes knowledge is power, we will offer convenient at-home testing so individuals can easily monitor their personal health information and make informed decisions about their lives. Backed by the latest science, technology, and certified central laboratories to guarantee best-in-class test results, the company's goal is to enable people to feel safe, confident, educated, and in control of their short and long-term health.

YourBio Health was founded by Flagship Pioneering, which conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in over $130 billion in aggregate value.

www.yourbiohealth.com