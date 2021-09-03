checkAd

Seventh Sense Biosystems Unveils New Name YourBio Health; Raises $21m Funding to Help Fuel Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 12:11  |  26   |   |   

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc., developers of the world's first painless push-button blood collection device, announced today its new corporate name, YourBio Health, Inc., which reflects the company's focus on putting health information in the hands of the individual. YourBio Health enables individuals to collect a blood sample and receive the results via secure website from the convenience of home. This easy, painless method allows greater access to and control of one's personal health data.

Additionally, YourBio Health has recently closed on $21 million in funding from founder Flagship Pioneering, along with Newpath Partners. This investment will accelerate future growth and support forthcoming product launches.

"The rebranding from Seventh Sense to YourBio Health comes at a defining moment in our company's history and better reflects who we are today," said Harry Wilcox, Executive Chairman of YourBio Health. "Our plan is to give people access to their biological information in a way that gives them more control over their health decisions. With the movement toward telehealth and personalized medicine, we are well positioned to play our part in shaping the future of healthcare by providing solutions that people want."

About YourBio Health

YourBio Health puts health information in the hands of the individual. As a direct-to-consumer brand that believes knowledge is power, we will offer convenient at-home testing so individuals can easily monitor their personal health information and make informed decisions about their lives. Backed by the latest science, technology, and certified central laboratories to guarantee best-in-class test results, the company's goal is to enable people to feel safe, confident, educated, and in control of their short and long-term health.

YourBio Health was founded by Flagship Pioneering, which conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in over $130 billion in aggregate value.

www.yourbiohealth.com 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seventh Sense Biosystems Unveils New Name YourBio Health; Raises $21m Funding to Help Fuel Growth BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc., developers of the world's first painless push-button blood collection device, announced today its new corporate name, YourBio Health, Inc., which reflects the company's focus on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IDTechEx Dissects the Market for Solid-state Batteries in New Report
Sporting Legends Shine on a Magical Evening at the Menarini Fair Play Awards
QuEST Global appoints Yumi Clevenger-Lee as Global Chief Marketing Officer
Blockchain marketing agency Hype Partners acquires DeFi consultancy agency0x
Sustainable Water-based Coatings to Support Growth of Coating Resins Market, Says TMR
DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients to accelerate growth in food and beverage
Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size to Reach USD 10030 Million by 2027 at CAGR ...
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Cabital Secures $4 Million In Seed Round
Regulatory update from US Food and Drug Administration
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...