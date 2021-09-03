checkAd

Certara Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certara is offering 4,500,000 shares of common stock and certain selling stockholders are offering 15,500,000 shares of common stock in the offering. Additionally, the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares of common stock. Certara intends to use the net proceeds from shares it is selling in the offering for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. Certara will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who are acting as lead joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 29255 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,650+ global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contacts:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

Ariane Lovell
Finn Partners
ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com





