Danske Says up to 6,000 Customers Affected by Additional Legacy Issues; Impact DKK 50 Million

Autor: PLX AI
03.09.2021, 12:09   

(PLX AI) – Danske Bank says has identified some additional potential issues that may have been to the detriment of customers. Up to 6,000 customers may be affected, with financial impact for the customers up to DKK 50 million Says continue to expect …

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank says has identified some additional potential issues that may have been to the detriment of customers.
  • Up to 6,000 customers may be affected, with financial impact for the customers up to DKK 50 million
  • Says continue to expect that a further 10,000-15,000 debt collection customers will potentially be eligible for compensation due to overcollection
