Danske Says up to 6,000 Customers Affected by Additional Legacy Issues; Impact DKK 50 Million Autor: PLX AI | 03.09.2021, 12:09 | 24 | 0 | 0 03.09.2021, 12:09 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank says has identified some additional potential issues that may have been to the detriment of customers. Up to 6,000 customers may be affected, with financial impact for the customers up to DKK 50 million Says continue to expect … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank says has identified some additional potential issues that may have been to the detriment of customers. Up to 6,000 customers may be affected, with financial impact for the customers up to DKK 50 million Says continue to expect … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank says has identified some additional potential issues that may have been to the detriment of customers.

Up to 6,000 customers may be affected, with financial impact for the customers up to DKK 50 million

Says continue to expect that a further 10,000-15,000 debt collection customers will potentially be eligible for compensation due to overcollection Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Danske Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer