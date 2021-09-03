Tele Columbus AG: Delisting of shares of Tele Columbus AG from Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective end of September 8, 2021

checkAd

Berlin, September 3, 2021. Today, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) informed Tele Columbus AG ("Tele Columbus") (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) that its application for revocation of the Tele Columbus shares' admission to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) has been approved.

According to the decision, the delisting will be effective as of the end of September 8, 2021. Tele Columbus shares can subsequently no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.

