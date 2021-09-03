Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on September 9 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.